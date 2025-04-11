New York truck driver dies in western Iowa crash

One person was killed when two semis collided in western Iowa early this morning.

The accident happened on westbound Interstate 80 in Cass County at around 1:10 a.m.

The Iowa State Patrol reports 35-year-old Jagdeep Singh, of Floral Park, New York died, when the semi he was driving struck the rear of another semi and entered the median before bursting into flames.

Singh died at the scene.

The driver of the other semi, from Dover, Florida, suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)