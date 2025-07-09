$1.94 million project in Beaver Creek watershed to filter out nitrates

The state and other partners are launching a $1.94 million project in five Iowa counties to reduce nitrate runoff into the Beaver Creek Watershed.

A 380 square mile area drains into the watershed and the money will be used over the next three years to finance conservation measures around Beaver Creek. “Things that will have an impact on reducing nitrate loss and nitrate levels in the stream and so of course that’s of interest, certainly, in central Iowa, but I would stress that it’s really been a focus of ours now for several years,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said, “and we’ve done projects like this before and so it’s a next round, if you will.”

Beaver Creek flows into the Des Moines River, a drinking water source for over 600,000 customers in metro Des Moines. Central Iowa Water Works has banned lawn watering since June 12 as the utility’s nitrate treatment facility has had a hard time keeping up with high nitrate levels in the Des Moines and Raccoon Rivers. Naig said he’s focused on collaboration with the utility and other parties.

“We know that they’ve got infrastructure needs and investments that they certainly need to make on the water treatment side and there’s work that needs to be done and is being done upstream in the farm landscape,” Naig said. “It’s time to talk again, of course, and we’ll continue that conversation…I don’t think that playing the blame game is a good idea. Let’s figure out ways we can work together on both ends of the equation.”

This latest water quality project along Beaver Creek will finance efforts in Boone, Webster, Greene, Dallas, and Polk Counties, like bolstering oxbows in the stream “When a stream meandered and then through flooding or just normal kind of how the water flows, it’ll cut a new channel, but it leaves the remnant of that bow out of the stream and so what you can actually do is work to engineer those in a way that they can once again be useful in denitrifying water,” Naig said.

Over time, soil fills in oxbows, but Naig said mapping can discover where those oxbows were and plans can be made to restore those side channels along Beaver Creek into wetlands. “They are a low cost practice that can be very, very effective,” Naig said. “They don’t work everywhere and they don’t exist everywhere, but where they do they make a ton of sense.”

The money will also be used to help landowners build saturated buffers and bioreactors that filter runoff from farm fields. The Iowa Department of Agriculture, the Boone County Soil and Water Conservation District and other public and private groups are partners in the project.