Deputy’s dog bites gun out of suspect’s hand in Decorah

The Winneshiek County sheriff K-9 Drago is credited with disarming a suspect who was carrying a shotgun on Monday.

Authorities say sheriffs deputies were called to perform a welfare check on 29-year-old Jordan Schaller of Decorah.

The sheriff’s office say moments after deputies arrived on the scene, Schaller was walking across the lawn with a 20-gauge shotgun towards the deputy, discharging the gun into the ground and refusing to comply with the deputy’s commands.

The sheriff’s office says Drago was able to bite the shotgun out of Schaller’s hand, disarming him.

Authorities say no one was injured in the incident.

Schaller was charged with assault on a peace officer-using or displaying a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony and second degree harassment.

(Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)