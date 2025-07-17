Congresswoman Hinson talks tariffs and Epstein files

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, was asked about the impact of the latest round of tariffs on farmers and others during her weekly conference call.

“I would say my message to them is President Trump needs to be trusted here. He will not abandon Iowa farmers and our producers and our people because he understands this is about getting the best deal possible for them long term,” Hinson says. Inflation has bumped up a little, but Hinson says things are a lot different in the first six months of the Trump presidency compared to the last four years under Joe Biden.

“A direct turnaround from four years of Bidenflation, true rises and prices of over nine percent in some cases and inflation, housing costs over the course of Biden’s presidency skyrocketed through the roof and created a real unaffordability crisis for Iowa families and American families. And you’re starting to see that turn around,” she says.

Hinson says she heard directly from representatives of corn and soybean groups in her office Wednesday. “One of the things I think they were in here saying was they were grateful for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that’s going to really be a shot in the arm for them,” Hinson says. “They were specifically thanking me for the foreign market access and market access programs and development dollars that we were able to include.” Hinson says they talked a lot about the trade deals that are moving forward, like the one with the UK and the announcement about Indonesia, and the potential for one with Vietnam.

Hinson was also asked about the effort by a Congressman to force the release of the Epstein files. Hinson also says she trusts President Trump and the Attorney General to do the right thing. “President Biden was president for four years, and if there was something damning in there about President Trump, I think we would all already know it in the mainstream media, would be covering it,” she says. Hinson says the issue is being used as a wedge to divide people and she doesn’t think that’s the right approach.