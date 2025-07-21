Le Mars woman pleads guilty, sentenced for death of young son

A Le Mars woman has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the death of her two-year-old son last year.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sexlyn Tataichy accepted a plea agreement this morning in Plymouth County District Court requiring her to plead guilty to one of three counts of child endangerment resulting in death. The other two counts, second-degree murder and child endangerment-multiple acts, were dismissed.

Tataichy does not speak, read or understand English. She was provided with an interpreter this morning, who was online from Hawaii. Tataichy will serve her sentence starting immediately at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Polk County.

The two-year-old boy died in April of last year. Taitichy told police she would punish her son by punching him, whipping him with cords, squeezing his neck, and slapping him. An autopsy found that in addition to the external wounds on the day of his death, the boy had been recovering from previous internal injuries.

(Reporting by Mary Hartnett, KLEM, Le Mars)