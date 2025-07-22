Northwest Iowa officials consider zoning for nuclear reactor

A northwest Iowa county is looking at changing its zoning code to permit nuclear power. Woodbury County Supervisor Mark Nelson says for the county to grow, more power is needed, and that could include a small nuclear reactor.

“It’s kind of the future because it’s such a small footprint it’s really not dangerous,” he says, “and you can produce a lot of power without all the carbon emissions and everything else.”

According to Nelson, a small water nuclear reactor would help provide enough energy for a major employer, including a data center. “We just want to be known and be open that we want to grow,” he said. “And if there’s infrastructure or things that we need to do to entice people to come here, we want to do that.”

Nelson said there isn’t a specific project in the works and, if one were to happen, it would take a minimum of ten years. MidAmerican Energy currently operates two coal plants in Woodbury County. Environmental groups say coal fired power plants cause higher rates of asthma and other health issues. A public hearing is scheduled to begin at 4:40 p.m. today to discuss a Woodbury County zoning change for nuclear power plants.

Iowa’s only nuclear power plant opened 50 years ago, but is no longer operating. The owner of the Duane Arnold nuclear power plant in eastern Iowa, near Palo, is considering whether to bring the plant back online to meet growing demand for electricity. The plant was scheduled to be decommissioned permanently in the fall of 2020, but was shut down early due to damage from the derecho in August of 2020.

(Reporting by Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)