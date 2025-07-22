Regents delay vote to ban substantial DEI content in UI, ISU, UNI courses

The Board of Regents is postponing its vote on a policy to ban Iowa, Iowa State and UNI from requiring students take courses with “substantial content” related to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion or Critical Race Theory.

The board was scheduled to discuss the policy at its meeting next week, but Board of Regents president Sherry Bates said after hearing concerns from students, faculty and others, the board will continue to review the feedback before deciding when to reconsider the policy. The proposed policy was written to take effect next June and is similar to language in a bill that failed to pass the Iowa legislature.

A couple of years ago, Governor Reynolds signed legislation banning instruction about Critical Race Theory in Iowa’s K-12 schools and she’s more recently approved law that ban Diversity, Equity and Inclusion offices in state and local government and at the three state-supported universities.