Iowans should know the risks and their rights when ordering online

Many Iowans who shop online have experienced the gratification of same-day shipping, but when the items you’ve ordered are coming from overseas, even with new tariffs in place, packages should still be delivered by the promised time.

Lisa Schiller, spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau, says sellers are bound to honor their delivery estimates.

“If a seller can’t ship within the promised time, they have to provide you with a revised shipping date,” Schiller says, “with the chance to either cancel your order or giving you a full refund or accept the new shipping date.”

Schiller says it is a “buyer beware” situation with overseas shopping — and shipping — right now.

“Remember that if you purchase from overseas, from outside the United States, your ability to get a refund or get some type of assistance from an agency is pretty much non-existent,” she says.

Schiller also warns that criminals have been sending out phony messages saying you may owe duties on a package.

If you’re expecting a delivery, check with the seller or delivery service directly before paying a fee.