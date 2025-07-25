State tourism experts share ideas with Iowa community leaders

One of the state’s most popular attractions — the Iowa State Fair — opens in less than two weeks, and the Travel Iowa office is in the midst of what it’s calling “Tourism Insider” meetings.

Jessica O’Riley, tourism communication manager with the Iowa Economic Development Authority, says tourism staff members are going on the road to meet with local partners across the state.

“We have networking opportunities and we have professional development where they learn about crisis communication or projects happening in the community,” O’Riley says, “with the idea that maybe the people who attend can take those ideas home and sprout them in their own communities.”

O’Riley says one of the first meetings in the series was held earlier this year in Spencer.

“That one went very well,” O’Riley says. “That one we did some crisis communications around the flooding and how they managed the communications to potential travelers during that time, and how they recovered.”

The next meeting will be held August 28th in Webster City. “We’re going to learn about some of the building transformations there in Webster City, so the Webster Theaters, the community theater and the former Elks Building,” O’Riley says. “I believe there’s also going to be an art sculpture walking tour.”

Another meeting is planned for November in Dubuque. Find more information on tourism and the conferences at: industrypartners.traveliowa.com.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)