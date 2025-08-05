Iowa family sues online gaming platform after 13-year-old’s kidnapping

An Iowa family is suing an online gaming company, alleging it played a role in the kidnapping of a 13 year old girl.

According to the lawsuit, a 37-year-old man posed as a teenager on Roblox, a platform that lets users create and play games online. The lawsuit alleges the 13-year-old was sexually abused and trafficked across several states after the man kidnapped the girl from her grandmother’s home in West Des Moines in late May. The man is under arrest in Tennessee.

The lawsuit calls Roblox a “digital hunting ground” for predators that falsely markets itself as a safe online platform for kids.

In a written statement, Roblox says the safety of children is a top priority and it invests significant resources in technology to protect the tens of millions of gamers who use the platform daily.