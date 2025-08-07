2 dead, 1 critically hurt, after shootings, explosion and fire in Glenwood

A deadly shooting and fire is under investigation in the southwest Iowa town of Glenwood.

In a press conference hours after the incident, Glenwood Police Chief Eric Johansen said two people were dead and one person was in critical condition at a hospital following the incident that occurred at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident was initially described as an “active shooter” situation. Multiple law enforcement personnel responded to the scene. Chief Johansen says a person of interest was taken into custody, but their name was not immediately released.

“This has been determined to be an isolated incident, there is no further threat to the community, and the investigation is ongoing,” he says. “The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with this investigation.”

The chief said that there was an explosion in the house before the fire started, while the gunshots were heard before the explosion.

The scene remained blocked-off Thursday morning. Johansen credited a quick response from multiple agencies, some of which came from a community event a few blocks away at the downtown square.

“It showed the unity that we have with local law enforcement,” Johansen says. “I shouldn’t say just local law enforcement as Iowa State Patrol responded as well. It was a group effort to contain this situation.”

Johansen says further information is expected to be released once crews with Iowa DCI have fully surveyed the scene.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic and Ethan Hewett, KMA, Shenandoah)