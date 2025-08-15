Officials cite escalation in cyber attacks on state government, issue alert

Aug 15, 2025

The Iowa Department of Management has sent an alert to state employees, warning that the state’s Emergency Operations Center has observed an increase in so-called “phishing” attacks targeting state government.

The agency is asking state employees to be wary of emails that seem legitimate, but ask them to verify an account, open a file, or click a link to login with their username and password. Phishing scams often target government agencies since they collect and store a lot of personal data and manage critical infrastructure.

Last December, officials in Rhode Island announced a so-called “ransomware” attack on that state’s health services system had exposed the personal data of hundreds of thousands of Rhode Island residents. According to the FBI, over 90% of successful breaches of government and business data systems begin with a phishing scam.



