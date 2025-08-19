Pastor, former state administrator Adam Steen runs for governor

A pastor who’s been a top administrator in state government submitted his resignation to Governor Kim Reynolds this morning and launched his own campaign for governor tonight.

Forty-five-year-old Adam Steen of Runnells spoke to a large crowd in the Berean Assembly of God Church in Pleasant Hill. “I am the faith guy. I’m the Jesus guy. I’m the ‘Make America Great Again’ guy,” he said, to applause and shouts of affirmation. “I’m a common-sense-policy, America First, People First guy.”

Steen drew cheers and some whistles when he called fellow Republican Kim Reynolds the greatest governor in the history of Iowa. “I’m a life at conception guy, a sanctity of life guy,” he said, to applause. “I’m the guy that stood in front of the Satanists when they blatantly targeted our children and I’m the guy getting sued by the Satanists for protecting our children.”

Steen has been director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services for the past four years. The Satanic Temple Iowa has accused Steen of religious discrimination by denying the group’s application to host an event and a December holiday display in the Iowa Capitol.

Steen is the fifth Republican to start campaigning for governor or file the paperwork to raise money for a campaign. Steen indirectly mentioned Congressman Randy Feenstra, who’s signalled he’ll formally enter the race next month. Steen, in a campaign video played at tonight’s event, said voters don’t want “a career politician or D.C. congressman,” but are looking for people like him who work.

“I’ve never felt so confident,” Steen said right after he took the stage tonight alongside his wife and two sons. “This is100% the right thing to do for my family, for my friends, for my community and for this state and I will not back down from that confidence, I will not stray from that confidence and I am fired up tonight,” Steen said, to extended cheers and a standing ovation.

After the event, Steen told reporters he’s been preparing for this moment for 15 years.”I studied my faith, became a pastor. I studied the Constitution, started teaching classes here at this church. I studied the history of the country, started teaching classes on American heritage here at the church and I trusted in the Lord to open doors and shut doors and it’s moved me through a career that hindsight looking back is a straight line and makes perfect sense to where I’m standing here today,” Steen said.

State Representative Eddie Andrews, a pastor from Johnston, and Coralville Pastor Brad Sherman, a former member of the Iowa House, are the other Republicans who are running for governor. Republican State Senator Mike Bousselot of Ankeny, an attorney who worked for Governor Branstad and Governor Reynolds, is also exploring the idea of running for governor.

Democrats State Auditor Rob Sand and political consultant Julie Stauch are campaigning for governor.