Doctor says never buy non-candy gummies with kids in the house

An emergency medical physician is urging Iowa parents who have small kids living in their homes to avoid buying any sort of health-related gummies.

Dr. Benjamin Orozco, a medical toxicologist with Emplify Health by Gundersen, says kids get curious and they love candy, and if gummies are in the house, there’s a chance your child could end up seriously ill — or worse — if they find the bottle.

“Any supplements, whether it be gummy vitamins, melatonin, recreational marijuana use in adults that’s in gummy form, any of that stuff is a very high risk to be eaten by children, especially toddlers in large amounts,” Orozco says. “They’ll eat the whole bottle, and depending on what the product is, you can actually have a fair amount of toxicity associated with that.”

Despite what the label says, he says the concentrations may be all over the map. If your child is discovered feeling woozy with the container nearby, you’d better make a fast call to the Iowa Poison Control Center.

“If you call the poison center and your kid is alert and talking, they can walk you through the treatment and observation for that,” he says. “Many times, you’ll be able to keep the kid at home, but they’ll appropriately identify the kids that need to be in the hospital. I always put in a plug for the poison center at 1-800-222-1222.”

Orozco says he’s not a fan of children being given melatonin for help with sleep as he says many supplements are “littered with problems.”

“First of all, it may not get to the root cause of why the child is having poor sleep,” Orozco says. “Second of all, even if you buy melatonin and there’s a labeled amount on the bottle, recent studies show you could have three or four times as much melatonin in there than you think you’re getting your child, none at all, or potentially CBD or some other substance all together.”

There are plenty of non-medical ways to help a kid with sleep, including enforcing a regular sleep schedule, banning screens before bedtime, having regular meal times and plenty of physical activity. Orozco says it’s risky to have this sort of supplement in the house with kids, and he recommends if adults need any of these products, get them in pill or tablet form so they don’t tempt a child.

“Avoid gummies, chocolate bars, things like that, at all costs,” Orozco says. “Don’t have them out where your kids can see them. Don’t take them in front of your kids, because they’ll look for them later. They need to be locked up high and out of sight. And really, I don’t like gummy and candy forms for any sort of supplement or recreational substance in the house with small children.”

If a child takes an adult dose of any medication, he says “any is too many,” but gobbling an entire bottle of gummies could land them in the ICU. It’s safer, Orozco says, to simply not allow them in the house.

Emplify Health by Gundersen has clinics in Calmar, Decorah, Fayette, Lansing, Postville and Waukon, and a hospital in West Union.