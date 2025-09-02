Iowa Senator Joni Ernst makes it official. She won’t run in 2026

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has released a video statement to announce she will not seek reelection in 2026.

“This was no easy decision. I love my state and country,” Ernst said.”It’s the very reason I decided to wear our nation’s uniform and run for election in the first place.”

Ernst, who is 55, served in the Iowa National Guard, did a tour of duty in Iraq, and was the first female combat veteran elected to the U.S. Senate. She also served as Montgomery County’s Auditor and a state senator before running for the U.S. Senate in 2014. “Having been raised in a family that has given me so much love and support now, as our family ages and grows, it’s time my time for me to give back to them,” Ernst said.

Ernst’s first grandchild was born in February of last year. Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, was the valedictorian of her Stanton High School class and joined the ROTC when she was a student at Iowa State University. “I never imagined this farm girl would have the opportunity to serve as a Lieutenant Colonel and then as a United States Senator,” Ernst said. “Only in America and by the grace of God.”

Her 2014 campaign gained national attention after a campaign ad featured Ernst saying she “grew up castrating hogs on an Iowa farm” and her aim as a senator would be to force Washington to “squeal” and “cut wasteful spending, repeal ObamaCare and balance the budget.” After President Trump won reelection last November, Ernst formed a Senate DOGE task force and met with Trump and Elon Musk in Florida to discuss the effort.

“We’ve cut waste, fraud and abuse across the federal government and reigned in overburdensome rules and regulations,” she said in today’s video, before expanding on her other priorities. “We’ve protected the lives of the unborn; prevented violence against women; supported our hardworking farmers, families and small businesses; honored and fought for our fellow veterans; and strengthened our military and the brave men and women who choose to serve.”

Ernst has not revealed what her plans may be beyond January of 2027. “As a proud Harley rider, you can rest assured I’m not slowing down any time soon. There is still so much to accomplish before the end of my term and I’ll keep fighting every single day, as I always have, to make Iowans’ voices heard loud and clear in the halls of congress,” Ernst said. “While this chapter of elected service will soon close, I will always find ways to best serve my and these great United States of America.”

Chuck Grassley, Iowa’s senior senator, said in a written statement that Ernst “broke barriers at every turn” and “accomplished what she set out to do.” Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Iowa Republican Party, said Iowa is better off because of Ernst’s leadership and “the next generation of Republican leaders will continue building on her legacy.”

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion and Matt Whitaker, President Trump’s ambassador to NATO who ran in against Ernst in the 2014 primary, are both mentioned as potential candidates for Iowa’s senate seat.

Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart, in a written statement, said Ernst knew her support for Medicaid cuts “is a non-starter” and Hart said the eventual Republican nominee “will be saddled with the same toxic Republican agenda that’s harming Iowa families.” Five Democrats are currently running for Iowa’s now open U.S. Senate seat. Zach Wahls is a state senator from Coralville; Josh Turek of Council Bluffs is a member of the Iowa House; Nathan Sage is the former executive director of the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce and Jackie Norris is chair of the Des Moines School Board. Bob Krause, who had been running for Iowa’s first congressional district seat, announced this morning he’s a candidate for the U.S. Senate now. It’s Krause’s third U.S. Senate campaign.

Two Republicans announced earlier this year they would challenge Ernst in the 2026 GOP Primary. Jim Carlin of Sergeant Bluff is a former state senator. Joshua Smith of Indianola is a former Libertarian Party leader.

Reports last Friday indicated Ernst would make announcement this week, on Thursday. Read reaction to last week’s news here. Ernst had hired a campaign manager and announced her annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser would be held October 11.