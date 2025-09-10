Iowa politicos react to fatal shooting of TPUSA’s Charlie Kirk

Iowa politicians from both parties are calling for prayers for Charlie Kirk — founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA, who was shot early this afternoon while speaking to a large crowd in Utah. President Trump announced his death on social media moments ago.

Governor Kim Reynolds, from a trade mission in India, posted a message on social media calling the shooting “horrific.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson called it “terrifying.” In addition to prayers, Congressman Zach Nunn said political violence “has no place in America.” State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat who’s running for governor, said he’s “disgusted by the escalation of political violence across the country.” Democrats Josh Turek, Zach Wahls, Nathan Sage and Jackie Norris who are running for the U.S. Senate also issued statements condemning political violence.

Here are some of the statements posted on X:

Governor Kim Reynolds (posted before Kirk’s death was announced): “Horrific news from Utah Valley University. Kevin and I are praying for Charlie Kirk and his family.”

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley: “Pls join me in praying for Charlie Kirk”

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst: “Political violence has no place in our country. I’m heartbroken to see a young father taken from his family far too soon. This never should have happened. May Charlie Kirk rest in peace.”

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (posted before Kirk’s death was announced): “This is terrifying. Please join Matt and me in praying for Charlie Kirk and all attendees at his event today in Utah as we wait for more information.”

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson: “After today’s horrific shooting, I was praying for a miracle and am heartbroken that Charlie Kirk has passed away. Charlie was passionate & charismatic, dedicating his life to engaging with young people. I am devastated for his wife, Erika, and two children, and will be keeping them in my prayers & close to my heart as they grieve. There is no place for political violence in America. This has to stop — now.”

Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks: “Today, a loving wife lost her husband, two beautiful children lost a loving father, and our country lost one of its strongest voices. Charlie was a patriot who loved his country and led with dignity and faith. His passion for open dialogue and his commitment to America’s future inspired millions. This horrific act of political violence is not only an attack on Charlie, but on the very principles of free speech and democracy. This attack is heartbreaking and political violence is unacceptable.”

Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn (posted before Kirk’s death was announced): “Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk, his family, and the students gathered in Utah Valley. Political violence has no place in America.”

Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn: “Charlie Kirk’s death is an assassination of America’s First Amendment Rights. We grieve with his family, his friends, and all who looked to him for leadership and truth. May his memory be a blessing, and may we honor his legacy by rejecting hate and recommitting ourselves to civility and peace.”

Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra: “May Charlie Kirk rest in peace and may God comfort his family and loved ones.”

State Auditor Rob Sand: “Whether it was the assassinations in Minnesota earlier this summer or the shooting today, I’m disgusted by the escalation of political violence across our country. This cannot be the new norm. We must come together to reform the broken political system that has brought us here.”

U.S. Senate candidate Josh Turek: “My prayers are with Charlie Kirk and his family. I denounce political violence in all forms – violence is never acceptable in our political system.”

U.S. Senate candidate Zach Wahls: “Praying for Charlie Kirk and his family. Political violence has no place in our country— it is wrong, dangerous, and must be condemned without hesitation.”

U.S. Senate candidate Jackie Norris: “Political violence is never the answer, and we must condemn disgusting acts like these in the strongest terms. My prayers are with Charlie Kirk and his family.”

U.S. Senate candidate Nathan Sage: “The news coming out of Utah is absolutely horrible. Political violence is a cowardly act. Regardless of our differences, no one should ever be attacked for their beliefs. My thoughts are with Charlie Kirk and his family right now.”

Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann: “I ask everyone to join me in praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and everyone affected by his passing. Political violence has no place in our country – ever. In America, we settle our differences at the ballot box, not through threats or violence. It’s time to lower the temperature and come together as Americans to unequivocally condemn any and all forms of political violence.”

Iowa Democratic Party X account: “The news coming out of Utah that Charlie Kirk was shot while at a college event is appalling. Political violence has no place in our country.”

State Rep. Eddie Andrews, a Republican who is running for governor: “Charlie Kirk has been shot! This evil must stop!”

Former State Rep. Brad Sherman, a Republican who is running for governor, posted a long statement on X.

Former Iowa Dept. of Administrative Services director Adam Steen, a Republican who is running for governor: “Heartbroken to hear of @charliekirk11‘s passing. Charlie was a bold voice for truth and a fearless defender of faith, family, and freedom. My prayers are with his family and all who loved him during this difficult time. May God comfort and strengthen them.”