Iowans need to prove citizenship to use federal job centers

Job seekers looking for personalized help from federal career centers now have to verify their citizenship, as the Trump administration is preventing people without legal status from using federal programs.

It means anyone wanting one-on-one job assistance needs to be able to show their citizenship status.

Eric Kress, the director of Central Iowa’s Workforce Development Board, says people need to be aware of what documents to bring in.

Kress says, “A lot of what the government is trying to determine is who’s eligible for public assistance, what constitutes public assistance and then what safeguards do they need to put in place to ensure that assistance is only being received by those who qualify.”

He doesn’t expect the new policy will cause any slowdowns in his office, as citizenship verification is a part of job applications further down the line.

“We’re going to monitor the situation and play it by ear a bit as well,” Kress says, “but we believe that it should not be disruptive for most of our clients.”

Conversations around citizenship verification are also happening around other federal programs, like English language classes as well as Head Start.

(By Lucia Cheng, Iowa Public Radio)