Manchester to hold special Junior Market for young farmers, crafters

Farmers markets in communities across Iowa are even more popular as we approach harvest season, and a town in northeast Iowa is working to encourage young entrepreneurs to sell their produce — or handmade products.

Manchester Chamber of Commerce director Laura Holtz says they’re holding a “Junior Market” along with the regular farmers market this weekend.

“We’re encouraging all those young — I thought about calling it Munchkin Market, but don’t want it to be just for the littles,” Holtz says. “If you’ve got some teenagers that love to bake, love to garden, love to make some bracelets, let them come on out and sell those, set up a booth and have that at the Manchester Farmers Market.”

Holtz says the community wants to encourage young people to take an active role in this longstanding tradition.

“Those young folks that love to get out in the garden and do those things, bring in your produce and sell that, but you are responsible for bringing a table, chair, all that good kind of stuff that all the other farmers market vendors have to bring,” Holtz says, “but there is no fee. We just love to get the kids out there and and see what they’re doing.”

The Junior Market will be held Saturday from 7:30 to 11 AM on Manchester’s River Street.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)