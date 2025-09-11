Eagle Grove standoff ends with no shots fired

A police standoff in the north-central Iowa town of Eagle Grove ended peacefully last night after about six hours.

The Eagle Grove Police, Wright County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol responded in which an alleged gunman surrounded street near Ag Processing, Incorporated near the business district.

Reportedly, the subject was harassing another person and was armed with a handgun. A law enforcement negotiator was summoned to end the situation.

The subject was then pinned down, with his vehicle surrounded by law enforcement and armored vehicles.

One of the businesses near the scene closed to allow its employees and shoppers to flee the scene.

The situation came to an end after the subject surrendered to law enforcement and placed in custody.

There were no injuries. The name of the individual was not released.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)