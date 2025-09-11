Symptomatic Marshall County residents urged to get tested for Legionnaire’s disease

State health officials believe a cooling tower may be the cause of the recent outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease in Marshalltown, though the investigation is still underway. There are 34 confirmed cases and one death.

Dr. Lance VanGundy, at the Marshall County Public Health Department, is urging people to get checked immediately if they’re showing symptoms of the disease.

“You might experience fever, chills, fatigue, muscle aches, eventually a cough that is typically dry and when if the illness advances, you could get short of breath,” VanGundy says. “Some people also have diarrhea and that’s madding, because then it acts more like a GI illness.”

Matters are being complicated by recent cases of COVID as well as a summer virus, all which have similar symptoms, but VanGundy says if you think you might be sick, get tested right away.

“Fortunately, testing for Legionella is super easy. It’s just a urine test. You don’t have to even have your blood drawn, and that comes back in six to 24 hours,” VanGundy says. “The provider that you see might very well want to also check you for COVID or some of these other illnesses depending on the presentation of your symptoms. But just know that you don’t have to come to the ER. You can see an urgent care. You can see your family provider.”

Unlike with COVID or a virus, VanGundy says Legionnaire’s disease isn’t highly contagious.

“The only way you can really get this is by inhaling contaminated aerosolized water droplets,” he says. “So please don’t change your social behaviors. Go out to restaurants, go see your friends.”

VanGundy says treatment of Legionnaire’s disease involves taking a course antibiotics like a Z-pack, which are widely available, inexpensive and are typically well tolerated.

