Congresswoman Hinson backs firing of state employees who cheered death of activist

The Iowa Board of Regents could take action at its meeting today against state university employees who celebrated the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

There have been calls in particular for an Iowa State University employee to be fired, and Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson supports that move. “I think Iowa State should fire anyone on their staff who celebrated Charlie’s murder, that’s pretty clear cut to me,” Hinson says, “and I think anyone who celebrated a death like this should face consequences. There’s a pretty clear, I think, value system that we should hold our staff at our universities who are educating our young people to.”

The Republican from Marion was asked during her weekly conference call with reporters about those who say Kirk’s rhetoric fueled the polarization of groups. “Well, one thing I think we can all learn from him is that he knew that those we disagreed with politically were not our enemies. And I think he did approach things the right way,” she says. “He went to people he knew, probably disagreed with him, and he started a conversation. That’s what he built his entire organization on and his brand on. And he was civil, he was respectful and yeah, people did disagree with him and he did that again in a very public way.”

Hinson says she’s disturbed by the number of people on the left who cheered the assassination. Hinson says one way to help the problem is to make sure funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities is going to encourage civil discourse. “That I think is where we try to fix this, is that the root of those conversations, and so as a mom, I’m inspired my son wants to go off and start a club at his school and make sure that those conversations are continuing,” Hinson says. “And trust me, I hear what 14 year olds are saying all the time. And my son and all of his friends as they’re having these conversations, they don’t all agree on everything, but they’re doing it in a civil way and then at the end of the day, they hop on and they play their video games together.”

The Board of Regents has a closed session scheduled on their agenda, but does not have a specific discussion item listed for this topic. Personnel issues are often discussed in closed session and then action is taken when the Board returns to open session.