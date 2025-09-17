UNI lays groundwork for civics center honoring Senator Grassley

The University of Northern Iowa is planning to open the Chuck and Barbara Grassley Center on the Cedar Falls campus as soon as next year.

UNI officials say the center will position the university as a national hub for the study of democratic governance and public service.

Senator Grassley says with the nation so ideologically divided, it’s important to promote civic education and he’s planning to donate many boxes of his personal and professional documents.

“My papers fit in very well,” Grassley says, “because of the history of my services in the United States Senate.”

Grassley earned a Bachelor of Arts in 1955 and a Master of Arts in political science in 1956 from the Iowa State Teachers College, what’s now UNI.

He’s already passed along stacks of his materials that date back to when he first was elected to state office in Des Moines in 1959.

“I gave my legislative papers from the Iowa House of Representatives and my six years in the U.S. House,” Grassley says. “I’ve already deposited them back in the 1980s at the Rod Library there at UNI.”

Today is Grassley’s 92nd birthday and he’s twice in recent weeks told Radio Iowa he is not ruling out running for re-election in 2028. The Republican is the longest-serving current member of the U.S. Senate, while he and his wife, Barbara, celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary last month. Grassley says UNI has already hired a person to direct the planned center that will carry their names.

“This is to give scholars and researchers an opportunity — that are interested in the history and my service to the people of Iowa — a chance to do research,” Grassley says. “And it’s just my love of history and I want to pass on that love of history to people of the next several generations.”

A statement from UNI says: “By serving as the home for Senator Grassley’s extensive archive – spanning nearly seven decades of service in elected office – the Center will provide students, faculty and the public with an unparalleled opportunity to study the legislative process, policymaking and the role of government institutions.”