Tour de Webster cycling events return on Saturday

A once-popular bicycling event in north-central Iowa is being revived this weekend.

The Tour de Webster bike race and ride will be held on Saturday, according to Anna Woodward, director of the Webster City Area Chamber of Commerce.

“This had been a community favorite event dating back to the early 1990s,” Woodward says. “We have been hearing from our members in the community that more active lifestyle events such as bike races, rides and runs are programming that the community would like to see more of.”

Woodward says the cyclists will be pedaling across parts of northern Hamilton and southern Wright counties.

“The timed ride route will be going north this year on the county roads and it will be 29.5 miles long, but new this year — and I think this is a really great addition to the event — we’ll also offer a scenic ride along the Boone River Trail out and back.”

An Octoberfest event will be held in front of Seneca Street Saloon on Saturday night. Learn more about the weekend’s schedule on the Webster City Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)