Grassley says if Comey lied, he should be held accountable

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says former FBI Director James Comey ought to be held accountable if he lied to a senate committee.

A federal grand jury has indicted Comey for making a false statement and for obstruction of a congressional proceeding. Comey has denied any wrongdoing. Grassley said in a written statement that “at the time of Comey’s alleged false statements and obstruction,” he and his colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee “had active investigations.” The charges against Comey stem from Comey’s testimony to the committee and Comey’s assertion that he did not authorize leaking information about FBI investigations into President Trump or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“If the facts and the evidence support the finding that Comey lied to Congress and obstructed his committee’s work, Comey ought to be held accountable,” said Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford.

No other member of Iowa’s congressional delegation has issued a statement about the indictment against Comey.