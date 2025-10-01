Iowa Attorney General says officers justified in shooting death of Missouri man

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has cleared officers from the State Patrol, Council Bluffs police and Pottawattamie County in the shooting death of a Missouri man.

The Attorney General’s report says a State Trooper stopped 48-year-old Michael Broyles on I-29 in Harrison County, and he got out of his car and pointed a shotgun at the trooper. The trooper took cover and Broyles then drove off toward Council Bluffs. He stopped under an overpass and got out of the car.

Officers used pepper balls to try and get him to drop the shotgun and say they fired after he pointed the gun at them. Broyles died at the hospital.

The report says Broyles had an armed standoff with law enforcement in Alaska, in 2012 and had told family members that he would force law enforcement to kill him before he would go back to jail.