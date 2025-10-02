Sheffield woman takes lead role at Iowa FFA Foundation

A state legislator from north-central Iowa is being named the new executive director of the Iowa FFA Foundation.

Shannon Latham of Sheffield says she brings 30 years of experience spanning business, government and communications to her FFA responsibilities.

Latham says she’s thrilled to be giving back to an organization that had a profound impact on her life.

“In fact, my FFA advisor is the one who led me toward an agricultural career path,” she says. “He took me to my college visit at Iowa State. He introduced me to the major of agricultural journalism just because he knew all of the things that I was interested in when I was in high school.”

While some people may not be familiar with the foundation itself, Latham says many people in central Iowa will recognize the FFA Enrichment Center on the DMACC campus in Ankeny.

“A lot of groups come here, have conferences all throughout the year, and the foundation helps raise money actually for Team Ag Ed,” Latham says, “and Team Ag Ed is a bunch of partners that include the Iowa FFA Association. That is what our chapters across the state belong to.”

In addition to her FFA duties, Latham says she will continue in her role as a state representative.

There are 20,500 members in the Iowa FFA program in some 270 chapters statewide.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)