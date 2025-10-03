Top 5 eateries named for Iowa’s best pork tenderloin contest

The hundreds of restaurants statewide that offer pork tenderloins on their menus have been narrowed to just a few for this year’s contest to determine the Best Breaded Pork Sandwich.

Kelsey Sutter, spokeswoman for the Iowa Pork Producers Association, says they’re kicking off National Pork Month with the announcement of the top five finalists.

“Our contest starts in the spring every year so it’s been several months of vetting and judging our nominated restaurants,” Sutter says, “and we’re excited to finally announce the top five.”

The five restaurants are scattered around the state and Sutter says Iowans are encouraged to visit them all and determine their personal favorite.

“We have The 1854 in Gilbertville, south of the Waterloo area,” Sutter says. “We have Dexfield Diner and Pub in Redfield, just west of West Des Moines, Hometown Heroes in Grinnell, Sugar’s Lounge and Diner in Council Bluffs, and then we have Walker’s in Salix, near Sioux City.”

More than 5,000 entries were received statewide for the contest with as many as 350 restaurants entered. Sutter says the winner will be announced in a few weeks.

Last year’s top prize went to the Dairy Sweet in Dunlap.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)