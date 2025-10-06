Claire Celsi, Iowa Senate member since 2019, has died

State Senator Claire Celsi of West Des Moines has died at the age of 59 after entering hospice care in mid-September.

Celsi announced earlier this year she was dealing with a medical issue and missed about two months of the 2025 legislative session as she was awaiting surgery. Celsi, a founding member of West Des Moines Democrats, was first elected to the state senate in 2018 and re-elected in 2022.

Elected officials from both parties are offering condolences to Celsi’s family. Senate Democratic Leader Janice Weiner said Celsi was “a fearless advocate and truthteller.” Governor Kim Reynolds said even while “privately battling illness,” Celsi made it a point to return during this year’s legislative session “and stand for her beliefs.”

Full written statements below from a number of state officials:

(DES MOINES) – Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Janice Weiner (D-Iowa City) today released the following statement on the passing of State Senator Claire Celsi of West Des Moines.

“I cannot begin to express how deeply saddened I am by the passing of our senate colleague and my good friend Claire Celsi,” said Weiner. “In her private and public life, Senator Celsi was a fearless advocate and truthteller for women, the elderly, and public education. Improving the quality of life for Iowans in nursing homes became her signature issue. Claire was an advocate for the vulnerable and voice for the voiceless, representing thousands of Iowans who felt forgotten by the political process. She often told me it was both her honor and her passion to serve in the Iowa Senate.

As Claire dealt with health challenges, I admired her perseverance and determination to continue to serve her constituents and to be present at the Capitol. And she managed to leaven it all with humor, including during that last long night of the 2025 session.

She will be dearly missed. I extend my condolences and prayers – and those of our entire caucus – to her husband Todd, daughters Chelsey & Bailey, grandchildren Mia and Dean, mom Ellen, and the entire extended Celsi family.”

DES MOINES – Today, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart issued the following statement on the death of Iowa State Senator Claire Celsi: “My thoughts are with Claire Celsi’s family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege to know her. She was a fierce advocate for public education, protecting Iowa workers, cleaning up our water, and improving Iowa’s mental health system. Claire always went the extra mile to make sure Iowans’ voices were heard by the legislature. Her hard work, dedication to public service, and compassion for others will be dearly missed.”

STATEMENT FROM HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER STATE REP. BRIAN MEYER ABOUT THE PASSING OF STATE SENATOR CLAIRE CELSI

“It is with profound sadness that we hear about the passing of Senator Claire Celsi. Throughout her career she was a tireless public servant who worked tirelessly for the people of her district and the state of Iowa.

As we mourn the loss of a dedicated leader, we also resolve to carry forward the causes she held dear. Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with her family, friends, and all whose lives she touched.”

DES MOINES— Today, Governor Kim Reynolds issued the following statement on the passing of Iowa State Senator Claire Celsi from District 16 including parts of West Des Moines, Clive, and Windsor Heights: “Kevin and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Iowa State Senator Claire Celsi. Claire was an impassioned voice for Central Iowa constituents and advocated on their behalf for several years in the State House. Even while privately battling illness, Claire made it a point to return to her post during this year’s legislative session and stand for her beliefs. Our family is praying for Claire’s loved ones at this time.”

DES MOINES – Senate Majority Leader Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, has released the following statement regarding the passing of Sen. Claire Celsi: “Senator Claire Celsi was a dedicated public servant, a passionate advocate of her beliefs, and worked hard to represent the constituents of her district. Along with the passing of Senator Rocky De Witt, this year has seen too much loss in the Iowa Senate. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and loved ones as they face this terrible loss.”

DES MOINES – Senate President Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, has released the following statement regarding the passing of Senator Claire Celsi: “The passing of Senator Celsi, while not unexpected, is no less heartbreaking. I appreciate her willingness to serve our state and her dedication to her constituents. My thoughts and prayers are with Claire’s friends and family.”

Attorney General Brenna Bird posted the following statement on X: “Bob and I are very sad to hear of the passing of Iowa State Senator Claire Celsi. She served our state with distinction as a passionate public servant for her constituents. Our prayers are with her family, friends, and community during this difficult time.”