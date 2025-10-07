Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence sees cases increasing

A review of recent records by the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence finds 88 Iowans have been killed by domestic violence from October of 2021 through September of 2024.

Spokesperson Lindsay Pingel says the toll is even higher when they look farther back into state records.

“Since 1995 at least 445 lives have been lost to domestic violence, and this underscores an urgent public health concern that has claimed far too many lives,” she says.

Pingel says the numbers in the most recent figures are trending upward. “We’ve seen a 52% increase, 23 were counted in fiscal year 2022, 30 were reported in 2023 and 35 were reported in 2024,” Pingel says.

Pingel says the majority of victims are women. “Domestic violence, while it crosses all lines, women are still most likely impacted by domestic violence and domestic violence homicides today,” she says. The Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence is a statewide organization with a network of 23 victim service provider agencies in Iowa are working across all 99 counties. Pingel says one of the biggest hurdles is still resources for victims.

“Due to a number of things. For example, housing is the number one barrier to safety for a survivor and we know that access to affordable stable housing is an issue not only in Iowa, but across the country, for a number of reasons,” she says. Pingel says many survivors are impacted by financial abuse. “So when they choose to leave an unsafe situation a lot of times they don’t have the financial resources to help them get started,” she says. “But with our network of advocates across the state, that is their job to work alongside survivors and help them find those resources and those safety nets to help them find safety and hopefully be able to start over.”

Pingel says more funding is needed at every level to help victims. “All of this takes investments, not only from the federal government but from the state government. So we are constantly advocating for policy changes, better protections at the state level, as well as an increase in state investment,” she says.

Pingel says they want the public to recognize that domestic violence is happening, it’s impacting their family members, their neighbors, colleagues, by talking about it and by coming up with solutions with multiple systems.