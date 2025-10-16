If shutdown lingers, Nunn says troops likely won’t be paid Oct. 31

Republican Congressman Zach Nunn of Ankeny says President Trump’s move to pay U.S. soldiers who are on active duty this week was just a temporary fix and if the government shutdown doesn’t end soon, soldiers and airmen won’t get a paycheck at the end of the month.

“We have a reality before us where 1.5 million troops are on pins and needles of whether they are going to be able to feed their family marching forward,” Nunn said Wednesday at a news conference in Washington, D.C. with House GOP leaders.

Trump directed the Pentagon to use about $8 billion of unused federal research funds for military pay this week, including members of the Guard and Reserve who are on active duty. Nunn notes that reservists and Guard members who are not on active duty didn’t get paid.

“15,000 National Guardsmen from Iowa were in danger of not being able to decide whether to put a down payment on a new car or being able to put food in the refrigerator,” Nunn said. “…These aren’t theoretical. These are real people, real impact, real costs.”

Nunn said Senate Democrats need back down and approve the plan House Republicans passed in January to keep the government open through November 21. Democrats are demanding that the package include an extension of tax credits for health insurance purchased on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. The top Democrat in the House said at a rally yesterday in Washington, D.C. that Democrats are willing to negotiate with House Republicans, but haven’t been able to do so because the House hasn’t convened this month.