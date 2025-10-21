Blustery day may bring Iowa’s first widespread frost of fall

Forecasters say strong winds will be blowing across much of Iowa today and colder nighttime temperatures could bring many areas or the state the first frost of the season.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Lee says wide sections of northern Iowa especially may dip below freezing soon.

“We could see frost, even in central Iowa, particularly on Wednesday night, Thursday morning, but either way, we’re looking at low temperatures both tonight and tomorrow night in the 30s across the state,” Lee says. “It’s really just a matter of who gets down below freezing and who gets cool enough to frost and who stays just above that.”

Iowans who have flowering plants outdoors that they’d prefer to keep alive a little longer will need to take action.

“Anybody who’s still got anything growing outside, you’re going to want to cover it or bring it in, ideally before tonight,” Lee says, “and if you’re in central and southern Iowa, particularly before tomorrow night.”

A Wind Advisory is posted of much of Iowa’s northern half from 11 AM through 6 PM.

“We’re going to see wind gusts with sustained speeds probably about 25 or 30 miles an hour across northern Iowa, with gusts to 45 miles an hour, so it will be quite breezy if you have any loose objects outside, or particularly if you’re driving a high-profile vehicle,” Lee says. “That should drop off pretty quickly with sunset this evening, so by tonight, the winds will be notably lighter.”

While several patches of northern Iowa have seen isolated nights around freezing recently, Lee says this promises to be the first widespread frost of the season.