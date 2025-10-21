Iowa’s governor releases DOGE task force report

Governor Kim Reynolds is reviewing the report from a task force of business leaders she appointed to review state government operations and will submit some of the proposals to the legislature in January.

“I have always believed that it is important that we never settle, that we continue to look for ways to be more effective, efficient and accountable to the taxpayers of Iowa,” Reynolds said. “It makes us better and it’s what business does every single day.”

Reynolds may recommend incentives that encourage local governments to share more services as part of a property tax reduction strategy, but the governor told reporters those incentives must be short-term rather than permanent. “The only way I think we can really reduce the property tax burden is to maybe find new ways, maybe find better and more efficient ways for government at all levels to deliver services to our citizens,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds appointed a “Department of Government Efficiency” or DOGE task force in February and the group of business leaders submitted its report to the governor at the end of September. The 100 page report was released to the public today.

The group made 45 recommendations, some of which the governor indicated are already being done, like the legislature’s review of the pay and benefits for state employees every other year. And Reynolds says a task force member’s discussion of changing the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System or IPERS to something similar to a 401(k) investment plan isn’t going to happen.

“There’s been a lot of public speculation, not to mention misinformation about the potential changes to state benefits that state employees, law enforcement officers, teachers and others rely and you can rest assured that IPERS will be there for your retirement just as you’ve planned and we’ve promised,” Reynolds said during a news conference in her statehouse office, “and that, by the way, was the intent of the task force from the very beginning.”

Emily Schmitt, chief administrative officer and general counsel for Sukup Manufacturing, was the Iowa DOGE task force chair. She said they focused on trying to create “an ecosystem” where all levels and agencies of government collaborate. “In successful businesses, we do not keep blinders on and we operate not in a pull-me, push-you manner between our departments,” she said. “We work together.”

The governor appeared to endorse one proposal in the report today. It would let private sector businesses directly assess workforce-related programs and recommend changes. “There should be an expectation…this is the metric, the outcome that we expect and if that doesn’t happen, then it needs to go away,” Reynolds said. “I think maybe by having business leaders at that table, reviewing these programs, will be very helpful.”

Reynolds indicated the state spends $400 million a year on workforce programs and the task force report shows “something’s not right” in that area.