Iowans are finding frost on their pumpkins, and everywhere else

Most Iowans woke up to frosty conditions this morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for much of the state, while there’s a Freeze Warning posted for Harrison, Shelby and Monona counties.

Meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff, at the National Weather Service, says Iowans should be prepared for more chilly overnights.

“We’re looking at similar temperatures again for tomorrow morning, and Friday morning will be similar as well,” Hagenhoff says, “so we’re back to our regularly scheduled fall temperatures here now in late October.”

She says the forecast calls for a slight warmup in a few days.

“We are looking at temperatures this weekend going to warm back up into the low to mid 60s,” Hagenhoff says, “so a little more seasonal for this time of year.”

This morning’s low temps in the upper 20s and low 30s follow a very warm start to the month, with unseasonable highs in the 70s and 80s.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)