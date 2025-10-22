RV maker with two Iowa factories reports good returns for 4th quarter

Winnebago Industries reports a positive fiscal fourth quarter as price increases helped offset weaker consumer demand.

The outdoor lifestyle products manufacturer with Iowa factories in Forest City and Lake Mills reports net income for the quarter that ended August 31st of $13.7 million. That’s up 153-percent compared to the same quarter last year, with net revenues for the quarter of $777-million, up almost eight-percent from a year ago.

Winnebago CEO Michael Happe says he’s proud of his team’s efforts in delivering solid results for the quarter despite a challenging operating environment.

“Following a brief uptick earlier in the summer, RV retail registrations declined in August. On a trailing three month basis, retail demand remains stable and dealer inventories continue to improve,” Happe says. “This environment is contributing to a healthier channel, even as monthly results remain variable.”

Happe says the company is focused on driving volume and profitability in the next fiscal year.

“We expect our Winnebago-branded motor homes business to benefit from new product introductions, like the recently launched Class C Subflyer, alongside stronger dealer partnerships and improved operational efficiency,” he says. “We are positioning the Winnebago-branded travel trailer business for growth as well through innovative products, a revitalized dealer channel, and operational leverage.”

When looking at the full fiscal year 2025, net income was $25.7 million, compared to net income of $13 million in fiscal year 2024. Net revenues were $2.8 billion, a decrease of 5.9% when compared to the previous year.

(By Bob Fisher, KLKK, Clear Lake)