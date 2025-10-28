Revamped Iowa nuclear plant to supply power to Google

The company that’s working to restart Iowa’s only nuclear power plant has signed an agreement with Google.

NextEra Energy’s 25-year contract says the company will supply Google with power to run its expanding cloud and AI infrastructure once the Duane Arnold Energy Plant near Palo is running again. NextEra has signed agreements to acquire the CIPCO and Corn Belt Power Cooperative’s combined 30% interest in the plant, to give NextEra full ownership.

The target is to have the plant that shut down in 2020 fully operational by the first quarter of 2029. NextEra says they also have an agreement with Google to explore new nuclear generation nationwide.