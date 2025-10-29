Four ‘Iowa Blue Ribbon Schools’ honored

Three of the state’s elementary schools and a middle school are in the inaugural 2025 class of “Iowa Blue Ribbon Schools.”

Governor Kim Reynolds led a ceremony in Des Moines to honor schools in the Albia, Dubuque, George Little Rock and College Community districts. “Having a strong educational foundation early on sets students up for a lifetime of success,” Reynolds said. “…Congratulations!”

Iowa Department of Education director McKenzie Snow said the four schools being recognized are models of excellence, “providing all students what they need to meet high expectations and realize their incredible potential.”

Albia’s middle school was recognized for efforts to raise student test scores. The district’s junior high students, for example, exceed the statewide proficiency score in science by 22 points. Albia Superintendent Richard Montgomery said everyone on staff gets credit. “Cooks, teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, secretaries, AEA staff, school board, nurses, med techs, bus drivers, administrators and coaches,” he said, “…they like, other educators across the state are the true difference makers for Iowa schools, recognizing that relationships and culture come before program and curriculum because in every great school, it’s the people make a difference.”

In 2018, George Little Rock’s elementary was identified as one of the state’s lowest performing schools, but state officials say all students are now performing at high levels. “Our teachers and staff have worked to meet each student’s individual needs in a way that prioritized their learning and acknowledges and supports their challenges,” superintendent Amanda Miller said. “This is one of the great benefits of learning and growing in a small district — a personalized student experience.”

Prairie Hill Elementary in the College Community District in Cedar Rapids has been recognized for dramatically reducing chronic absenteeism. That’s 10 points below the state average. Principal Scott Schipper said a few years ago, 17% of students had been chronically absent — and it’s now 5%. That’s 10 points below the state average. “We live by our school motto every day: ‘Work hard, be nice and have fun,'” he said. “This honor validates the notion that when we work hard together, when we are nice and supportive of every student and family, and when we create a fun and engaging learning environment we can achieve transformational results.”

The Dubuque Community School District’s Bryant Elementary is being recognized for the rising reading scores of kindergarten through fifth grade students, as two-thirds of those students are exceeding expectations according to state officials. “We have cultivated a culture of consistency and clarity,” Megan Richardson, the school’s principal, said. “…Our staff are persistent in making students feel safe, understood and challenged. They go above and beyond to create meaningful growth for our students.”

The Trump Administration ended the national “Blue Ribbon” program honoring high-performing schools this summer. Iowa officials announced the winners of their inaugural Iowa Blue Ribbon Schools program this afternoon.