New Iowa State University president expected to be named today

The Board of Regents is interviewing the two finalists today and then will choose one to be the next president at Iowa State University.

Benjamin Houlton, the dean of the College of Agriculture at Cornell University, was the first finalist to visit campus last week. He says one of his goals is to make ISU a global leader in A-I. He says China is moving fast, and the U.S. needs to do the same.

North Dakota State president David Cook is an Ames native and ISU graduate. He says the current educational climate requires colleges to have grads better prepared. He says they have to have critical thinking skills.

The new president will replace Wendy Wintersteen, who is retiring. The Regents are interviewing the two in closed session and are expected to announced the new president by early afternoon.