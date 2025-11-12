Democrat running for governor says Iowans want clean water

Democrat Julie Stauch says if she’s elected governor, she’ll appoint an environmentalist as director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and ask that person to immediately review the laws on water pollution.

“Identifying the penalties and also the enforcement mechanism for those who violate the clean water standards,” Stauch said during a speech at an Iowa Democratic Party fundraiser this past Sunday.

Critics have complained polluters do not face stiff sanctions for fouling Iowa lakes, rivers and streams. Stauch has said it’s time to rewrite the standards for manure management plans that determine how much liquid manure may be applied on cropland. She supports a moratorium on construction of new large-scale animal feeding operations until environmental protections are updated and she would return zoning decisions for livestock confinements to local officials. A 1995 state law has prohibited counties and cities from ordinances that restrict where livestock operations may be located.

“Since June I’ve been going to communities across this state, getting feedback from Iowans about what their top concerns are,” Stauch said. “…They do not like drinking poisoned water. Funny how that is. They want clean water.”

Stauch is running against State Auditor Rob Sand for the Democratic Party’s 2026 nomination for governor.