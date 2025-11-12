Iowans who missed the Northern Lights last night, may get lucky tonight

Many Iowans were able to witness a rare weather phenomenon last night as the bright greens, pinks and reds of the Northern Lights were visible for several hours, and there may be a repeat performance tonight.

Meteorologist Alex Gibbs, at the National Weather Service office in Davenport, says it was a true treat to see the nighttime sky show.

“They were directly overhead as opposed to on the horizon, some bright, brilliant reds and some streamers came off of them,” Gibbs says, “but I also saw the office here, the staff was able to get some pictures around the radar of the Northern Lights.”

Social media accounts are clogged this morning with dazzling photos of the lights, and many people are noticing how the cameras in our smart phones seem to capture even better images than we’re seeing with our eyes.

“Your camera can get more light into it than our eyes can, but last night was so good that I didn’t need my camera to see the Northern Lights at all, especially once I got outside of the light pollution,” Gibbs says. “I left the city and got into a darker area and they were dancing above my head.”

Forecasters say conditions may be favorable to see the famed aurora borealis again this evening, if weather permits.

“The Space Weather Prediction Center is denoting that the CME, which is essentially a corona mass ejection,” Gibbs says. “That eruption, basically the heart of that core, is currently hitting the U.S. right now and that’s expected to last most of today and possibly through the overnight.”

While the forecast calls for partly to mostly cloudy conditions for much of Iowa this evening, Gibbs says we may still be able to see the swirls of color in the patches of open sky.