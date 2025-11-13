Clarke County sheriff seeks help finding car after fatal hit-and-run

Authorities in southern Iowa are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash last night.

The Iowa State Patrol says a horse-drawn buggy was hit by a vehicle from behind in Clarke County just before 6 PM near the town of Murray — and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Troopers say the buggy was knocked into the ditch and its 16-year-old driver was ejected. The boy, identified as Elmer Borntrager of Murray, died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the hit-and-run vehicle was likely a silver or grey Chevrolet or other GM sedan, with extensive right front side damage.

There may also be damage to the windshield and the roof.

Anyone with information should call the Clarke County sheriff’s office.