Iowa businessman, philanthropist, WWII vet Bill Knapp dies at age 99

A World War II veteran and a real estate developer who changed the landscape of central Iowa has died at the age of 99.

William C. “Bill” Knapp founded Iowa Realty in 1950 and in 1992 he founded Knapp Properties. Knapp donated millions to Iowa institutions, like the Iowa State Fair and Drake University. Drake’s athletic arena is named the Knapp Center. Knapp also donated the land along Interstate 80 for the Iowa Veterans Cemetery and that is where he will be buried later this week. In 2011, Knapp received the state’s highest honor — the Iowa Award. In 2014, Knapp joined two other Iowa Award recipients on Iowa Press on Iowa PBS to talk about the state.

“I’ve been around the country. I can’t think of any other place I’d rather live. This is it. It’s got everything. We’re the state capital. We’re in the heart of agriculture,” Knapp said. “Food is going to be a big problem in the future and we’re going to be a big player.”

Knapp grew up on a farm near Allerton. After graduating from high school, Knapp joined the Navy at the age of 17 with his parents’ consent. During his appearance on Iowa PBS, Knapp talked about Easter Sunday, 1945, when he piloted one of the boats that ferried soldiers from ships to the beach in the Battle of Okinawa. “Coming from the farm and then just in a couple months being in that kind of situation — quite an eye opener,” Knapp said. “You grow up pretty fast.”

Knapp was a long time supporter of the Iowa Democratic Party and Democratic candidates. Former U.S. Senator Tom Harkin and his wife Ruth issued a statement, saying Knapp’s life was a “real Horatio Alger story and an inspiration for a successful and meaningful life.” Governor Reynolds said in a written statement that “the city of Des Moines is what it is today thanks to the vision of Bill Knapp…his legacy will endure for generations.”

Knapp died Saturday at his home, surrounded by his family. His funeral will be held in Des Moines on Thursday.