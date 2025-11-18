Iowa DOT can only analyze data on moveable speed cameras

The Iowa DOT recently approved restarting two traffic cameras on I-380 in Cedar Rapids.

DOT Traffic Engineer Chris Poole says those two cameras were part of the appeals process after a new law required approval of the cameras in 2024. “We received 15 appeals. And I think we’ve we’ve gotten through seven of them,” Poole says. The appeals were required to be into the DOT in September of 2024.

Poole says the law is very specific on what they must review for cameras. “We need to determine whether the use of a speed camera system at a location is appropriate, necessary, and the least restrictive means to address the critical traffic safety issues present at that location,” he says. The new law dealt with all cameras operating as of January 1st of 2024.

Cities and counties are required to send in a safety report each year, but Poole says the DOT can’t take any action on the reports for fixed cameras that don’t move. “The annual report is simply a requirement in code. We are not re reviewing anything at that time,” he says, “we are just confirming that they submitted the report and there’s no requirement for us to reanalyze anything and make a determination at that point whether we should rescind the permit.”

Poole says the DOT can review the use of mobile speed cameras which are on trailers or in moveable vehicles “The new law allows the DOT to write administrative rules regarding mobile systems. It did not provide the dot such authority for fixed systems. So we have since drafted administrative rules for mobile systems,” he says.

He says the rules for mobile systems include a review of the annual reports , and other issues. “Such as that they’re they’re not following the rules, they’re not following the law, they’re not placing them in a safe manner, or they’re not meeting the other requirements of the code,” Poole says.

Cities and counties won’t have a chance to request new camera locations until the summer of next year. “We cannot issue any new permits for new systems until July 1st of 2026,” he says. The traffic camera law was passed after years of failed attempts to ban the cameras altogether.