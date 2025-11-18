Minnesota company buys Cedar Rapids Gazette, 11 other Iowa newspapers

A dozen Iowa newspapers — including The Cedar Rapids Gazette — are being purchased by a family-owned company based in Minnesota.

Adams Multimedia owns over 130 newspapers in 19 states. The deal to buy the Gazette, along with 11 other local newspapers in Iowa, was announced this morning and is to become final December 1.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette began publishing in 1884 and has been employee-owned through much of its history. Newspapers in Mount Pleasant, Fairfield, Washington, Marengo, Williamsburg and New London are part of the purchase, along with the Southeast Iowa Union, Hometown Current, Poweshiek County Chronicle Republican, Winfield Beacon-Wayland News and the Pekin Clarion Plainsman. Three shopper-style newspapers are also part of the purchase.