Name of man shot following Grundy County chase released

Investigators have released the identity of a Waterloo man who was shot and killed by law officers after a chase Sunday.

The DCI reports Grundy County Deputies and the State Patrol were attempting to stop 47-year-old Benjamin Sink, who was wanted on several charges related to a domestic relationship. Officers used stop sticks and Sink’s vehicle pulled to the side of Highway 20 around 9:30 p.m.

Officers say Sink got out and started shooting at them. Grundy County deputies and a State Trooper returned fire and hit Sink, and he died at the hospital. The officers are on leave pending the outcome of the DCI investigation.