State awards tax credits to projects in Waterloo, Davenport, Jefferson

The Iowa Economic Development Authority is awarding more Historic Preservation Tax Credits to help revitalize historic properties across the state.

One of the largest tax credit awards — more than $5.4 million — goes to developers of the vacant 1925 Rath Packing Company administration building in Waterloo. The plan is to create 87 affordable apartments there.

Developers of the former Jefferson High School, built in 1921, won an award of nearly $2.5 million to build 25 modern apartments.

The 1910 J.F. Kelly Company Warehouse project in Davenport received an award of nearly $1.4 million. The building has been transformed into the Bucktown Lofts.

Go to the IEDA’s website to see the full list of projects to get tax credits.