Making Thanksgiving dinner a potluck could help Iowans on a budget

Many Iowans will be heading to the grocery store this weekend to stock up on ingredients for next week’s Thanksgiving dinner, but cost is always a concern.

Lisa Schiller, spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau, says a great meal doesn’t have to be expensive.

“You want to shop smart by looking for sales,” Schiller says. “Use coupons and buy anything that’s in season, such as produce and vegetables, and avoid any last-minute splurges.”

If your budget is looking tight, Schiller says the traditional turkey dinner doesn’t have to be stressful.

“Plan a simple menu. Check your pantry first, of course,” she says. “Consider a potluck style meal that can share costs with guests as well. Sometimes families have everyone bring in a dish to pass.”

She suggests writing out the entire menu beforehand and sticking to it in order to help save money.