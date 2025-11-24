Brick facade of 1914 building in Fort Dodge partly collapses

Part of the brick facade of a five-story warehouse in Fort Dodge collapsed Saturday, while security footage shows it narrowly missed a car that passed just moments before.

Bricks from the structure landed on to the side of the street shortly before noon.

Two streets surrounding the building remain closed as a precaution to motorists and pedestrians. It will remain closed until further notice.

A picture on Facebook showed that the damage was not limited to just one side of the building.

The structure was built in 1914 and reports say it’s vacant.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)