With snow threat looming Friday, Iowa travelers need to be vigilant

Forecasters say it should be smooth sailing to travel Iowa’s roads on Thanksgiving Day, but some computer models are showing a wintery storm system developing on Black Friday that could make getting home a challenge.

Trooper Paul Gardner, in the Iowa State Patrol’s Fort Dodge office, says motorists will need to keep a sharp eye on the forecast.

“Going to your Thanksgiving Day plans on Thursday probably won’t be a problem because it looks like, even though it will be cold out, it’ll be sunny, roads should be dry,” Gardner says, “but when we get some snow in the mix, maybe some freezing rain or ice on the roadways, that’s going to create a lot of problems.”

If the threat materializes and we get a heavy snow Friday or into the weekend, Gardner says the DOT will be taking care of the roads and extra law officers will be out as well.

“It will definitely be imperative that you watch the forecast, and watch how much snow we may be getting, and when you are on the road with icy conditions and snow that may be blowing across the roadway may be cause for some difficult driving conditions,” Gardner says. “Just play it safe, watch your speed, make sure you’re buckled up.”

A spokesman for the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau says there were 17 crashes statewide during the Thanksgiving holiday period last year that involved either serious injuries or deaths, including five people who weren’t wearing their safety belts.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)