Iowa Board of Regents leaders stepping down

The top two leaders on the board that oversees the three state universities will step down Thursday.

Board of Regents president Sherry Bates of Scranton took over as interim president in January of 2024 when then president Michael Richards stepped down, and then was elected permanently to the post. Bates first joined the board in 2014, and her latest term expires in April of 2029.

Bates says in a statement: “It’s time for me to step back, spend more time with my family, and allow the next generation of Regent leadership to continue our good work. Iowa, Iowa State and UNI are among the best public universities in the country, and I look forward to seeing them continue to grow and excel.”

Board President Pro-Tem Greta Rouse of Emmetsburg first served as a student regent from 2008-2012. She was later appointed to six-year term on the Board again in April of 2021. She is staying on the Board and says in a statement that stepping away from leadership will allow her to spend more time with her family.

The Regents will meet Wednesday to elect new leadership.