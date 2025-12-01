After wintry weekend blast, more snow is forecast for southern Iowa

Forecasters say more snow is on the way today after the Thanksgiving weekend storm brought flying flakes to much of Iowa, with the deepest accumulation reported at 16-and-a-half inches in Fort Dodge.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Lee says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 o’clock tonight for two dozen counties across Iowa’s southern third.

“We are looking at snowfall accumulations down in southern and southeastern Iowa,” Lee says, “up to around two or three inches near the Missouri border.”

Temperatures were quite cold through the weekend, with wind chills dipping below zero, but Lee says it may warm up into the upper 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s all going to come crashing down Wednesday night and into Thursday, it’s going to get very cold,” Lee says. “By sunrise on Thursday morning, you’re going to see air temperatures down around 15 below.”

Keep the snow shovels handy, as Lee predicts still more snowfall is possible.

“It does look like a little bit more snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday, but it should just be light accumulations, a dusting,” Lee says, “otherwise, it’s pretty dry at least through Thursday if not beyond.”

The Iowa State Patrol took more than 850 emergency calls over the weekend, including 210 calls for wrecks which left at least 20 people hurt. In Independence, a car ran off the road Sunday and hit a house, killing the driver.

Also, a passenger jet skidded off a taxiway at Des Moines International Airport on Saturday night, forcing the state’s busiest airport to close for 12 hours.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City contributed to this post.)